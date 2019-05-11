Kiki Bertens Beats Simona Halep to Win Madrid Open

Bertens denied Halep a chance to return to No. 1 and won the biggest title of her career. 

By Associated Press
May 11, 2019

MADRID — Kiki Bertens beat two-time Madrid Open champion Simona Halep 6-4, 6-4 to take the women's title on Saturday.

Last year's runner-up Bertens defeated Halep for her second title of the year, adding to her victory in St. Petersburg, Russia.

The seventh-ranked Dutch became the first woman to win the Madrid title without dropping a set. She had victories over three Grand Slam champions in the Spanish capital - Jelena Ostapenko, Sloane Stephens and Petra Kvitova. Bertens lost to Kvitova in last year's final.

Halep, winner in Madrid in 2016 and 2017, lost the chance to take over the No. 1 ranking from Naomi Osaka.

