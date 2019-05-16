Nick Kyrgios Defaulted After Throwing Chair During Italian Open

Nick Kyrgios defaulted from the Italian Open after throwing a chair on the court.

By Scooby Axson
May 16, 2019

Nick Kyrgios' temper got the best of him once again as he went into a rage at the Italian Open on Thursday, throwing a chair and promptly getting disqualified from the tournament.

During his second-round match with Casper Ruud, the Australian was tied with Ruud in the third set and was down a break point after being given a game penalty for swearing.

After giving his racket a slam, Kyrgios kicked a water bottle, and saw a stool nearby and flung it across the court.

As a result, Rudd will take on Juan Martin del Potro in the third round.

A day earlier, Kyrgios had plenty to say about rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked. He just wants to be like Roger," Kyrgios said on the No Challenges Remaining podcast when asked about Djokovic. "I feel like he just wants to be liked so much, that I just can't stand him. This whole celebration thing that he does, it's like so cringeworthy.

As for Nadal:

"He's just my polar opposite, like literally my polar opposite. And he's super salty." Kyrgios said. "When he wins, it's fine. He won't say anything bad, he'll credit the opponent - 'he competed well today, he's a great player."

