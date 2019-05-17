Roger Federer, Naomi Osaka Withdraw From Italian Open With Injuries

Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka both withdraw from Italian Open quarterfinals with injuries.

By Scooby Axson
May 17, 2019

Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka have each withdrawn from the Italian Open with injuries.

Federer, who had been set to take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarterfinals, bowed out with an injury to his right leg.

On Thursday, Federer played through two matches, beating Joao Sousa in straight sets and dispatching Borna Coric in three.

"I am disappointed that I will not be able to compete today," Federer said. "I am not 100 percent physically and, after consultation with my team, it was determined that I not play. Rome has always been one of my favorite cities to visit and I hope to be back next year."

The world's No. 1 women's player, Naomi Osaka, was scheduled to face Kiki Bertens in the quarterfinals in Rome but withdrew because of a hand injury.

Osaka says she woke up on Friday not being able to feel her thumb.

"I tried to practice and grip my racquet but I couldn't, and I kept feeling this pain when I tried to move my hand in different directions," she said. "Right now I'm really, not mad, but in between sad and disappointed because I really wanted to play my match today."

It is not known if the injuries to both players will prevent them from competing in the French Open, which starts May 27.

