Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will square off in the French Open semifinals on Friday. First serve from Roland Garros is slated for 6:50 a.m. ET.

Federer battled Stan Wawrinka to a four-set victory on Tuesday, seizing the first two sets. Rafael Nadal sprinted past Kei Nishikori in a straight-set win.

The two tennis legends are far from strangers in Grand Slam competition. Nadal holds a 9–3 edge in Grand Slams, including a 5–0 mark at the French Open.

Nadal is a 17-time major champion with 11 French Open championships. Federer has won just one French Open, defeating Robin Soderling in the 2009 final.

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.