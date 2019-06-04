Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal French Open Semifinals: How to Watch Online, TV, Stream

Find out how to watch the French Open semifinal between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on Friday, June 7. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 04, 2019

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will square off in the French Open semifinals on Friday. First serve from Roland Garros is slated for 6:50 a.m. ET. 

Federer battled Stan Wawrinka to a four-set victory on Tuesday, seizing the first two sets. Rafael Nadal sprinted past Kei Nishikori in a straight-set win. 

The two tennis legends are far from strangers in Grand Slam competition. Nadal holds a 9–3 edge in Grand Slams, including a 5–0 mark at the French Open. 

Nadal is a 17-time major champion with 11 French Open championships. Federer has won just one French Open, defeating Robin Soderling in the 2009 final. 

Here's how to watch Friday's match:

Time: 6:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live stream: You can watch the game live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

More Tennis

