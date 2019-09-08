Rafael Nadal held on to win (7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4) his 19th Grand Slam over Daniil Medvedev at the U.S. Open on Sunday after a comeback by Medvedev.

Medvedev forced a fifth set after Nadal earned the first two. The two battled back and forth all night, before Nadal finally earned the win after over four and a half hours on the court.

Nadal has won the U.S. Open three times, with his most recent victory in 2017. He's now within one of Roger Federer's all-time Grand Slam total (20). The 33-year-old Nadal is the first player to win five titles after turning 30. He won the French Open this year as well.

Throughout the Open, Nadal had dropped just one set and came into the final on a 10-match win streak.

Medvedev entered his first career Grand Slam final on a 12-match win streak. The 23-year-old Russian was looking to become the youngest major singles champion since Juan Martin del Potro in New York in 2009.

Nadal had previously beat Medvedev in the Montreal final in their only other encounter.

On the women's singles side, Bianca Andreescu beat Serena Williams ( 6-3, 7-5) on Saturday to earn her first Grand Slam victory.