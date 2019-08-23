Complete 2019 U.S. Open TV Schedule, Live Stream Information

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

See the complete 2019 U.S. Open schedule and find out how to watch television and online for the men's and women's draws.

By Emily Caron
August 23, 2019

The final Grand Slam event of the year will begin on Monday, Aug. 26 when the 2019 U.S. Open kicks off.

Some of tennis's biggest stars will play in New York City in both the men's and women's draws. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will each look to defend their 2018 singles titles. Djokovic will face fierce competition in both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who enters the tournament fresh off of a victory in the Canadian Open.

On the women's side, Serena Williams continues to seek her 24th Grand Slam singles title to tie Margaret Court's all-time record. She enters the Open after going 0–3 in finals appearances since securing victory No. 23. Her 2018 U.S. Open finals loss was also riddled in controversy, which overshadowed Osaka winning her first career major.

The tournament will conclude on Sept. 8. ESPN will provide full TV coverage in the United States, with streaming also available on ESPN3 and ESPN+. The Tennis Channel will also offer additional coverage.

Here's a look at the television schedule for the 2019 U.S. Open:

DATE TIME EVENT NETWORK
Aug. 26 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN3 & ESPN+
Aug. 26 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. First Round ESPN
Aug. 26 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. First Round ESPN2
Aug. 26 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. First Round  ESPN2
Aug. 27 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN3 & ESPN+
Aug. 27 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. First Round ESPN
Aug. 27 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN
Aug. 28 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN3 & ESPN+
Aug. 28 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN
Aug. 28 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN
Aug. 29 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN3 & ESPN+
Aug. 29 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Second Round ESPN
Aug. 29 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN2
Aug. 29 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN2
Aug. 30 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round / Doubles ESPN3 & ESPN+
Aug. 30 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Third Round ESPN
Aug. 30 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
Aug. 30 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
Aug. 31 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round / Doubles ESPN3 & ESPN+
Aug. 31 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
Aug. 31 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
Sept. 1 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN3 & ESPN+
Sept. 1 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN
Sept. 1 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2
Sept. 2 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN3 & ESPN+
Sept. 2 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2
Sept. 2 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2
Sept. 3 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Doubles / Juniors ESPN3 & ESPN+
Sept. 3 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Quaterfinals ESPN
Sept. 3 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN
Sept. 4 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Doubles / Juniors ESPN3 & ESPN+
Sept. 4 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN
Sept. 4 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN
Sept. 5 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Doubles / Juniors ESPN3 & ESPN+
Sept. 5 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Women's Singles Semifinals ESPN
Sept. 6 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Juniors / Wheelchair ESPN3 & ESPN+
Sept. 6 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Men's Doubles Final ESPN2
Sept. 6 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Men's Singles Semifinals ESPN
Sept. 7 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Juniors / Wheelchair ESPN3 & ESPN+
Sept. 7 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Mixed Doubles Final ESPN3
Sept. 7 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Women's Singles Final ESPN
Sept. 8 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Juniors / Wheelchair ESPN3 & ESPN+
Sept. 8 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Women's Doubles Final ESPN2
Sept. 8 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Men's Singles Final ESPN

You can live stream matches on WatchESPN. Be sure to follow along throughout the tournament with SI.com

