The final Grand Slam event of the year will begin on Monday, Aug. 26 when the 2019 U.S. Open kicks off.

Some of tennis's biggest stars will play in New York City in both the men's and women's draws. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will each look to defend their 2018 singles titles. Djokovic will face fierce competition in both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who enters the tournament fresh off of a victory in the Canadian Open.

On the women's side, Serena Williams continues to seek her 24th Grand Slam singles title to tie Margaret Court's all-time record. She enters the Open after going 0–3 in finals appearances since securing victory No. 23. Her 2018 U.S. Open finals loss was also riddled in controversy, which overshadowed Osaka winning her first career major.

The tournament will conclude on Sept. 8. ESPN will provide full TV coverage in the United States, with streaming also available on ESPN3 and ESPN+. The Tennis Channel will also offer additional coverage.

Here's a look at the television schedule for the 2019 U.S. Open:

DATE TIME EVENT NETWORK Aug. 26 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN3 & ESPN+ Aug. 26 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. First Round ESPN Aug. 26 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. First Round ESPN2 Aug. 26 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN2 Aug. 27 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN3 & ESPN+ Aug. 27 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. First Round ESPN Aug. 27 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN Aug. 28 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN3 & ESPN+ Aug. 28 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN Aug. 28 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN Aug. 29 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN3 & ESPN+ Aug. 29 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Second Round ESPN Aug. 29 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN2 Aug. 29 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN2 Aug. 30 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round / Doubles ESPN3 & ESPN+ Aug. 30 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Third Round ESPN Aug. 30 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Aug. 30 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Aug. 31 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round / Doubles ESPN3 & ESPN+ Aug. 31 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Aug. 31 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Sept. 1 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN3 & ESPN+ Sept. 1 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN Sept. 1 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2 Sept. 2 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN3 & ESPN+ Sept. 2 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2 Sept. 2 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2 Sept. 3 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Doubles / Juniors ESPN3 & ESPN+ Sept. 3 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Quaterfinals ESPN Sept. 3 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 4 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Doubles / Juniors ESPN3 & ESPN+ Sept. 4 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 4 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 5 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Doubles / Juniors ESPN3 & ESPN+ Sept. 5 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Women's Singles Semifinals ESPN Sept. 6 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Juniors / Wheelchair ESPN3 & ESPN+ Sept. 6 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Men's Doubles Final ESPN2 Sept. 6 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Men's Singles Semifinals ESPN Sept. 7 12 p.m. - 7 p.m. Juniors / Wheelchair ESPN3 & ESPN+ Sept. 7 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Mixed Doubles Final ESPN3 Sept. 7 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Women's Singles Final ESPN Sept. 8 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Juniors / Wheelchair ESPN3 & ESPN+ Sept. 8 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Women's Doubles Final ESPN2 Sept. 8 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Men's Singles Final ESPN

You can live stream matches on WatchESPN.