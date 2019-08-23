See the complete 2019 U.S. Open schedule and find out how to watch television and online for the men's and women's draws.
The final Grand Slam event of the year will begin on Monday, Aug. 26 when the 2019 U.S. Open kicks off.
Some of tennis's biggest stars will play in New York City in both the men's and women's draws. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will each look to defend their 2018 singles titles. Djokovic will face fierce competition in both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who enters the tournament fresh off of a victory in the Canadian Open.
On the women's side, Serena Williams continues to seek her 24th Grand Slam singles title to tie Margaret Court's all-time record. She enters the Open after going 0–3 in finals appearances since securing victory No. 23. Her 2018 U.S. Open finals loss was also riddled in controversy, which overshadowed Osaka winning her first career major.
The tournament will conclude on Sept. 8. ESPN will provide full TV coverage in the United States, with streaming also available on ESPN3 and ESPN+. The Tennis Channel will also offer additional coverage.
Here's a look at the television schedule for the 2019 U.S. Open:
|DATE
|TIME
|EVENT
|NETWORK
|Aug. 26
|11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Aug. 26
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 26
|6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 26
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 27
|11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Aug. 27
|12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 27
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 28
|11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Aug. 28
|12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 28
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 29
|11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Aug. 29
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 29
|6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 29
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 30
|11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Third Round / Doubles
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Aug. 30
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN
|Aug. 30
|6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 30
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 31
|11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Third Round / Doubles
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Aug. 31
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|Aug. 31
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|Sept. 1
|11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Sept. 1
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN
|Sept. 1
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Sept. 2
|11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Sept. 2
|11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Sept. 2
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Sept. 3
|11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Doubles / Juniors
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Sept. 3
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Quaterfinals
|ESPN
|Sept. 3
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Sept. 4
|11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
|Doubles / Juniors
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Sept. 4
|12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Sept. 4
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Sept. 5
|12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Doubles / Juniors
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Sept. 5
|7 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Women's Singles Semifinals
|ESPN
|Sept. 6
|12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Juniors / Wheelchair
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Sept. 6
|12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|Men's Doubles Final
|ESPN2
|Sept. 6
|4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
|Men's Singles Semifinals
|ESPN
|Sept. 7
|12 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Juniors / Wheelchair
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Sept. 7
|12 p.m. - 2 p.m.
|Mixed Doubles Final
|ESPN3
|Sept. 7
|4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Women's Singles Final
|ESPN
|Sept. 8
|12 p.m. - 5 p.m.
|Juniors / Wheelchair
|ESPN3 & ESPN+
|Sept. 8
|1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
|Women's Doubles Final
|ESPN2
|Sept. 8
|4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
|Men's Singles Final
|ESPN
You can live stream matches on WatchESPN. Be sure to follow along throughout the tournament with SI.com.