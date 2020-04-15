Even if an event was held without spectators, there are many other aspects of a tennis tournament that would be problematic during the coronavirus crisis.

Mailbag

Jon, my email to you a couple months ago regarding an outdoor maximum temperature threshold obviously did not resonate with you as you did not respond, but if Oz is contingency planning their next Australian Open without spectators, and tennis not being a team sport requiring proximity among players, why not the other majors this year doing the same, why wait?

—Cliff in Maine

• Whether it is NBA players competing in games of H-O-R-S-E or video game challenges or the UFC colonizing an island for cage-fights, we have entered the Republic of “Better Than Nothing.” So long as there’s competition again—and, let’s not be naïve, betting opportunities—we’ll take any sports cognate.

The “closed door scenario” has been batted around like a tennis ball against a wall—another better than nothing diversion. In some cases, it makes sense. Want to hold Wrestlemania in an empty arena? Go for it. Want to hold golf events on closed courses? Sure. Tennis, though, is problematic. Even without fans, you’re talking about hundreds if not thousands of people on the grounds. Catering and stringers or medical and media and tour types. It’s not like you turn on the cameras, hand Nadal and Federer a can of balls and say, “Have a good match, boys, and report your scores when you’re done.”

We all desperately want sports to return. Fans and those of us who make a living covering them. Coaches, trainers, physios and, of course above all, the athletes themselves. But, like athletes, we have to keep our poise in this, the existential equivalent of crunch time. This coronavirus is no joke. The prospect of 128 players sharing a locker room ought to scare us straight, even if there are no fans to ooh and ahh over Hawkeye.

Jon, I’m starting to feel that discussions of the lefty advantage are being used to detract from a player’s reputation as it did in your recent Mailbag regarding Nadal (who, in fact, is naturally a righty). Should we speculate about whether John Isner would have had a lesser career if he were, say, three inches shorter, or Rod Laver, for that matter, if he were three inches taller?

There are countless examples of genetic advantages (and disadvantages) that affect a player’s success on the tour. I don’t object to discussions of left-handed or other genetic advantages generally, but I do when there is subtext (or agenda) embedded in the question.

As a lefty myself (surprise!) I had to learn to play tennis (and all sports for that matter) reversing the demonstrations of my instructors, so there are physical tennis disadvantages in addition to the disadvantages you described (desks, can-openers, etc.), not to mention health disadvantages (increased risk of driving accidents) and, yes, sinister connotations.

—Ian from from NYC quarantining in New Jersey

• Should we speculate about whether John Isner would have had a lesser career if he were, say, three inches shorter, or Rod Laver, for that matter, if he were three inches taller? Absolutely! John Isner has a decided advantage in standing 6’9” and it seems entirely reasonable to try to explain the physics/psychological underpinnings of that advantage. It would almost be an act of negligence not to. How would Laver have been a different/better/worse player is not as interesting to me—we’re better off discussing the factual than the counterfactual. But it’s a completely legitimate thought exercise.

I hear what you are saying. Yes, whether it’s Nadal, lefties, the spawn of athletic parents, height, speed, we should be careful not to let analysis bleed over into undermining.

I saw you and Andy Roddick on Tennis Channel – you two should have your own show. But that’s not my point or my question. I confess I never really liked Roddick that much when he played. His game didn’t do it for me, and it seemed like he could be a bit of a punk. But I really like him now. Is he as good a guy as I think he is?

—Charles R.

• I would attack that premise. Roddick is a good guy; and Roddick WAS a good guy, as well.

A favorite, illustrative story (I think I’ve told this before but maybe not): A decade ago—maybe more—I wrote a very harsh column about him. I can’t even remember the specifics, but it probably fell into the common, time-honored category: subject acts sub-optimally; columnist takes bad act and, ungenerously, spins it into something larger.

Anyway, Roddick made his displeasure known to me and said he wanted to discuss it next time we saw each other. Fine. A few weeks later, I see him at the Miami event. He finishes a press conference and we move to a private room. For 15 or twenty minutes we go back and forth. It’s not what you call pleasant. Obscenities fly. Veins emerge. At one point, someone from the ATP overhears us, nervously interrupts and asks if everything is okay.

“That was a F*&^%$# cheap shot!”

“I’m not your f!@#$%^ publicist!”

There are no apologies issued. But there is an unspoken admission that neither of us has coated ourselves in glory here. I understand a little better where he is coming from; he understands a little better when I am coming from. When we’ve said our piece, we shake hands.

We all love pats on the back and awards and moments of triumph. But that, honestly, in a weird way, ranks as one of my warmest memories covering sports. It’s so easy to cut someone off or freeze someone out. But Roddick had the honor and collegiality and self-confidence to have a (unquestionably heated) conversation, rather than hit the block button. In our own way, we both said—tacitly, because we are both males—that we were pissed at each other, but this was a relationship worth preserving. So we did. Man, you wish—and not just in sports—that happened more often.

A poster requested classic matches be shown on Tennis Channel. If one has a decent internet connection, an amazing array of classic matches can be found on YouTube. In the past several weeks I myself have enjoyed some incredible matches between Edberg-Becker/Lendl/Sampras, Graf-Seles/Navratilova, Evert-Navratilova, etc., etc. Many of the matches are in their entirety. Some are extended highlights that still allow one to appreciate the match for its merits. Sometimes the commentary is not in English, but that can be fun too, because it allows you to completely focus on how you observe the players. It is also a wonderful way to enjoy serve-volley tennis, a style we just don't see anymore, with sublime players such as Edberg, Becker, Rafter, and some others we have forgotten in 2020.

—J in Seattle

• This term you use, “serve-and-volley”….do they even mix?

Jon, I have to debunk something: Hitting cross court vs. down the line is a safer shot because one is hitting the ball over the lower part of the net. Not true! I’m not a mathematician but I do know this. If you measure the distance from the forehand side of the court to the cross court angle which is to the middle (lowest) part of the net, that distance is FURTHER than the distance from the same spot to the down line (higher net). That extra distance cross court compares to less distance to the net down the line, makes the cross court shot no less safe to hit. It’s basic geometry. Hope this makes sense. The best reason to hit cross court isn’t for safety reason—it’s so the player doesn’t need to recover as far. If you hit down the line you have to recover all the way to the middle of the court to effectively cover the opponent’s potential cross court reply. In short, it’s a recovery (movement) issue vs. a safety issue. Hope this makes sense. Feel free to edit and post on your Mailbag, which I read religiously.

—T.J. Hyman

• Thanks T.J. I’m not entirely sure I follow all of that. But if the past month has taught us anything, it’s that we ought to respect biology, chemistry and math. Let’s add physics and geometry, too.

At this point, possible that Novak and Kenin will win the calendar year Grand Slam for 2020...

—@eoinsawesome

• Someone else made the same joke. Perhaps we can at least say Kenin and Djokovic went undefeated in the majors in 2020. Speaking of….

A few of you asked for speculation about whether we will get ANY played in 2020? I hold out hope for the French, especially given the apparent willingness for a closed-door scenario. I don’t see how the U.S. Open—a global event with players, never mind fans, coming from around the world— gets played in Queens starting in August. But if there is a creative solution (an alternative site and alternative date later in the year) it’s a possibility.

I respect your opinion and your writing, but I think you are insane with your views on the Hall of Fame. Andres Gomez? Really? You are basically saying that every player who has won a major gets in. And, sorry, but that’s ridiculous. Keep doing your thing—and thanks for the Mailbag when we all need something to take our minds off the coronavirus. But please reconsider.

—Bobby T., Mass.

• Let us first concede that the current standards are comparatively generous. And let us state flatly that no one is saying Andres Gomez is the equal of Roger Federer or Helena Sukova’s achievements rival Chrissy, Martina, Steffi and Serena.

But let me turn the tables and ask you a question: what’s the harm of over-inclusion? What’s the downside of a big metaphorical tent? (And a big literal tent if it’s raining during the July ceremony.)

It seems to me there are two, not unrelated, risks. The first is that the honor is waterlogged and loses its gravitas. I’m not sure that’s really the case. Tied to that: do the titans decline the award? Does Roger Federer say, “I ain’t showing up to be honored alongside some one-Slam wonder.” I don’t think so. He is happy to be honored, recognizes the significance of a Hall of Fame induction and recognizes that no one is equating him with the other inductee.

While watching Djokovic/Murray in the 2016 French Open Final, I heard Justin Gimelstob’s savvy analysis and, honestly, I miss it. Has he paid his penance yet? Is there room for him to come back and do his analysis? What do you know or have you heard?

—Jon B., Seattle

• I have, candidly, heard little. As a rule, I err on the side of mercy. Rachmones as we say. Lifetime bans and expulsions from the castle should be reserved for only the most heinous acts. In cases of first-time doping violations or plagiarism or Justin’s situation….you should your serve sentence; but after that, you should also have the opportunity to retrieve your reputation and your status. Doesn’t mean lots of points haven’t fallen off your ranking and you might have to play some cosmic challengers. Doesn’t mean you’ll get your status back. Doesn’t mean you shouldn’t change your game and your approach. But—in continued torture of this analogy—you ought to have the right to mount a comeback.

Who else would you put on your Mt. Rushmore with Oscar Robertson?

—Gregory Mathews

• In life or sports? I might add A.A Gill, Martina and Frank Deford. I don’t know. But enough about me. This is a great question for this extended dystopic snow day we’re all on....Who makes your tennis Mt. Rushmore? Four names. Go.

Does Louis Armstrong Stadium at the U.S. Open play Louis Armstrong music over the PA system during breaks, etc.?

—Kevin

• Yes, exclusively. This, though, is a periodic reminder to listen to the in-arena music at tennis events. Far as I can see, this started at the U.S. Open and has spread. (A happy virality as it were.) There is a real wit to the song selection. A player gets a treatment on her lumbar and the DJ plays “I Want You Back.” It starts sprinkling as we get “Umbrella.” It’s 6-0, 3-0 and it’s “Whole Lotta Love.”