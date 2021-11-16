Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
TENNIS
Serena Williams's Daughter Steals the Show on 'King Richard' Red Carpet

Author:

For a movie starring Will Smith about the rise of tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams, it was no surprise that Monday night's red carpet premiere for King Richard featured plenty of star power. But it wasn't any of the aforementioned A-listers who stole the show.

That honor went to Serena's daughter, Olympia, who sported a matching outfit with her mom on the red carpet alongside both parents.

Venus was also in attendance for the premiere, as was Smith, who portrays the sisters's father Richard in a film that depicts the pair's rise from childhood to tennis superstardom. King Richard is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, and marks Smith's first starring role since 2020's Bad Boys for Life.

Venus last played at the Chicago Women's Open, where she was knocked out in the Round of 32. Serena hasn't played since being forced to retire from her first round match at Wimbledon due to injury.

It's unclear when Serena will return to the court, but fans can cheer for the sisters on the big screen by reliving their remarkable story as told by Hollywood.

