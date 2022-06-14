Serena Williams Hints at Wimbledon Return in Instagram Post

Serena Williams hinted at a possible return to tennis later this month at Wimbledon in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning.

Williams, 40, hasn’t competed since sustaining a right leg injury at last year’s Wimbledon tournament. She retired in the first round of the Grand Slam.

However, Williams strongly indicated that she’s looking to play this year at Wimbledon, writing in the post’s caption: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there.”

“SW19” is the London postcode for the All England Tennis Club, host of the historic tournament. It’s also a common reference to Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

Williams’s Instagram post included a “Wimbledon” tag and an “Eastbourne” tag, the latter of which is likely a reference to the grass-court warmup event that starts Saturday. She also tagged her personal trainers, her hitting partner and the coach of her sister Venus Williams in the photo.

Neither Williams sister was on the original entry lists for Wimbledon, which was released earlier this month. However, it’s possible that either one could request a wild-card invitation to the tournament, which begins on June 27.

Serena Williams has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon, with her last victory at the All England Club coming in 2016. She also finished as the runner-up at the tournament in both 2018 and ’19.

Williams continues to hold the record in the professional era for most Grand Slam singles titles (23). She still narrowly trails Margaret Court, who won 24, for the most singles titles in history.

More Tennis Coverage: