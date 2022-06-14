Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Tennis

Serena Williams Hints at Wimbledon Return in Instagram Post

Serena Williams hinted at a possible return to tennis later this month at Wimbledon in an Instagram post on Tuesday morning

Williams, 40, hasn’t competed since sustaining a right leg injury at last year’s Wimbledon tournament. She retired in the first round of the Grand Slam.

However, Williams strongly indicated that she’s looking to play this year at Wimbledon, writing in the post’s caption: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there.”

“SW19” is the London postcode for the All England Tennis Club, host of the historic tournament. It’s also a common reference to Wimbledon’s Centre Court.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Williams’s Instagram post included a “Wimbledon” tag and an “Eastbourne” tag, the latter of which is likely a reference to the grass-court warmup event that starts Saturday. She also tagged her personal trainers, her hitting partner and the coach of her sister Venus Williams in the photo.

Neither Williams sister was on the original entry lists for Wimbledon, which was released earlier this month. However, it’s possible that either one could request a wild-card invitation to the tournament, which begins on June 27.

Serena Williams has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at Wimbledon, with her last victory at the All England Club coming in 2016. She also finished as the runner-up at the tournament in both 2018 and ’19. 

Williams continues to hold the record in the professional era for most Grand Slam singles titles (23). She still narrowly trails Margaret Court, who won 24, for the most singles titles in history.

More Tennis Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

SMU guard Kendric Davis
Play
College Basketball

How Transfer Portal Leads Recruits to Rethink About Reclassifying

Long gone are the days of pushing for players to enter college early with coaches instead opting for experience over development.

By Jason Jordan
dCOVaiaw.LO2
Play
College

When Women's College Basketball Had to Choose: AIAW or NCAA

Nearly 10 years after the passage of Title IX, the NCAA presented a new option for women's athletics when it hosted its first women's basketball championship in 1982. But it meant leaving behind a decade of women’s sports that were governed by women.

By Mark Bechtel
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with guard Gary Payton II.
Play
NBA

Warriors on the Brink of Most Unexpected Title in Dynasty Run

On a night that Stephen Curry struggled, Golden State found help from a cast of afterthoughts and reclamation projects.

By Howard Beck
Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green celebrate during Game 5
Play
NBA

Wiggins Solidifies His Redemption Arc in Warriors’ Game 5 Win

The former No. 1 pick was Golden State’s top scorer on a night when Boston was committed to stopping Stephen Curry.

By Chris Mannix
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) celebrates after scoring against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals in San Francisco, Monday, June 13, 2022.
Play
NBA

Poole’s Third-Quarter Buzzer Beater Turns Tide in Warriors’ Win

The clutch shot gave Golden State the lead for good.

By Joy Russo
college world series omaha
College Baseball

Stanford, Auburn Round Out Men’s College World Series

The Cardinal and Tigers will join the Aggies, Longhorns and four others in the CWS.

By Wilton Jackson
Atlanta Braves third baseman Ozzie Albies (1) sits at the batter's box after being injured while batting against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
MLB

Braves’ All-Star Ozzie Albies Fractures Left Foot

Batting in the top of the fifth, Albies grounded to short and fell as he was leaving the batters box.

By Associated Press
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks down while walking off the field during organized team activities.
Play
NFL

Report: Two More Lawsuits to Be Filed Against Deshaun Watson

If filed, the total number of active lawsuits involving the Browns quarterback would be 26.

By Zach Koons