Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford – Premier League Preview, Predictions, Team News
Premier League action resumes this weekend when Tottenham Hotspur plays host to Brentford in a London derby.
Tottenham's last league game, the north London derby, didn't go to plan with Ange Postecoglou's side falling 1–0 to rival Arsenal. Spurs kept control of possession for most of the match, but failed to break down Arsenal's rigid defense with Gabriel's thumping header the decisive goal.
Spurs picked up their first win in three matches during the midweek in a 2–1 comeback victory over EFL Championship outfit Coventry City in the Carabao Cup. Coventry's Brandon Thomas-Asante put the hosts up midway through the second half before Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson came off the bench to flip the script in the final minutes of action.
On the other hand, Brentford nearly played spoiler in its last Premier League outing at the Etihad Stadium vs. Manchester City. Yoane Wissa opened the scoring inside 30 seconds to shock the City supporters. An inevitable brace from Erling Haaland lifted Pep Guardiola's team to a 2–1 triumph.
The Bees got back in the win column during the week against League One side Leyton Orient. Brandon Cooper put the visitors in front early on, but goals from Fabio Carvalho, Mikkel Damsgaard and Christian Nørgaard propelled Brentford to the the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Tottenham needs three points to remain in contention for a UEFA Champions League place next season as Postecoglou's side have collected four points through four matches, sitting in 13th place in the table. Brentford is on six points in ninth place and could be leapfrogged in the standings with a Tottenham win.
What Time Does Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford Kick-off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Kick-off Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford H2H record (Last Five Games)
- Tottenham Hotspur: 1 win
- Brentford: 1 win
- Draws: 3
Last meeting: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Brentford (Jan. 31, 2024) – Premier League
Current Form (all competitions)
Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford
Coventry City 1–2 Tottenham Hotspur – 09/18/2024
Brentford 3–1 Leyton Orient – 09/17/2024
Tottenham Hotspur 0–1 Arsenal –09/15/2024
Man City 2–1 Brentford – 09/14/2024
Newcastle United 2–1 Tottenham Hotspur – 09/01/2024
Brentford 3–1 Southampton – 08/31/2024
Tottenham Hotspur 4–0 Everton –08/24/2024
Colchester United 0–1 Brentford – 08/28/2024
Leicester City 1–1 Tottenham Hotspur – 08/19/2024
Liverpool 2–0 Brentford – 08/25/2024
How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford on TV and Live Stream
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Peacock
Canada
FuboTV
Tottenham Hotspur Team News
Midfielder Yves Bissouma is expected to return to the mix this weekend after missing Tottenham's last two matches with a groin injury. New signing Wilson Odobert sustained a hamstring injury in the win at Coventry and it's unknown when the 19-year-old will return to action.
Striker Richarlison is still on the treatment table dealing with a muscle problem.
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford
Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Lineup vs. Brentford (4–3–3): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Kulusevski, Bissouma, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son.
Brentford Team News
Brentford's strong start to the season looks even more impressive when its current injury predicament is taken into consideration. Key players like Rico Henry, Thiago Rodrigues and Aaron Hickey have yet to play a minute of Premier League action due to their respective injuries. Henry and Hickey are hopeful or returning at the end of the month and Rodrigues will likely be out of action until December with Meniscus problem.
Mathias Jensen and Wissa are the latest Bees to sustain injuries. Jensen is recovering from a knock suffered earlier this month while Wissa's ankle injury is expected to sideline him until late November.
Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Brentford Predicted Lineup vs. Tottenham Hotspur (4–3–3): Flekken; Ajer, van den Berg, Pinnock, Collins; Janelt, Nørgaard, Damsgaard; Schade, Mbeumo, Lewis-Potter.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford Score Prediction
Even with a depleted squad, Thomas Frank has kept Brentford competitive through the opening four matches of the campaign. That trend will likely continue this weekend at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against an inconsistent Spurs side.
Tottenham will be on the front foot for most of the match in front of its supporters. Don't be surprised to see Brentford soak up the pressure and hit Spurs on the counter with Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade capable of inflicting damage on Tottenham's high defensive line.
Spurs will have enough in the end to get all three points, but it could very well come down to the wire with the hosts needing a late winner.
Tottenham Hotspur 2–1 Brentford