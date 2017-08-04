These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Mo Farah took home his 10th consecutive global distance title on Friday when he finished the 10,000-meter event at London Stadium in 26:49.51.

He pulled away in the final straightaway to finish with his fastest time in six years, according to The Guardian.

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei finished second and Kenya's Paul Tanui claimed the bronze. The 34-year-old Farah nearly tripped on a couple occasions as he neared the finish, yet still paced the group for most of the final two minutes. He entered the race with eight consecutive first-place finishes in the 10,000-meter event, including gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Only Usain Bolt has more Olympic and World medals.

Farah intends to retire this month after running the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Aug. 24.