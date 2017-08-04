Track and Field

WATCH: Mo Farah Wins 10th-Straight Global Track Distance Title

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
Connor Grossman
11 minutes ago

Mo Farah took home his 10th consecutive global distance title on Friday when he finished the 10,000-meter event at London Stadium in 26:49.51.

He pulled away in the final straightaway to finish with his fastest time in six years, according to The Guardian

Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei finished second and Kenya's Paul Tanui claimed the bronze. The 34-year-old Farah nearly tripped on a couple occasions as he neared the finish, yet still paced the group for most of the final two minutes. He entered the race with eight consecutive first-place finishes in the 10,000-meter event, including gold medals in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. Only Usain Bolt has more Olympic and World medals.

Farah intends to retire this month after running the Diamond League finals in Zurich on Aug. 24.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters