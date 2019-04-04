There are few people more familiar with speed than Carl Lewis. The U.S. Olympic sprinter won 22 total gold medals throughout his career, including nine at the Olympic Games. In fact, Lewis ran anchor for U.S. relay teams that went on to set six world records between 1983 and 1992. (The '92 team was the first-ever to register a sub-38.00 time.)

So, yes. Lewis knows speed when he sees it. Last year, he returned to his alma mater, the University of Houston, to serve as an assistant coach. The Cougars' went on to set the NCAA record in the 4x100 relay and clocking a 38.16 at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

This year, with Lewis still at the helm, Houston boasted the No. 1-ranked men's 4x100 meter team entering the season. Last month, the men's 4x100-meter relay garnered a priceless reaction from Lewis with a 38.8 win during their season opener.

"That's not right," Lewis says, eyes widened. "There's no way that's right."

The clip was part of FloSports' series following the Cougars' sprint squad throughout the season.

Despite the fast time, the Cougars did not win the 4x100 at the Texas Relays this past weekend. LSU went on to win a thrilling final heat over Houston by .04 seconds.

But the Cougars' certainly won over Lewis.

There are few proud-parent reactions that will top "That's not right!" It easily ranks amongst the best, including, "Go 'head, baby!", "Do your thing!", "You better do it!" and the plethora of other encouraging shrieks and cries you might hear during a track meet.