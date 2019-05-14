Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker's Dive Across the Finish Line Produced an Insane Timing Camera Photo

Tucker's Superman dive across the finish line defeated Texas A&M teammate Robert Grant. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 14, 2019

Texas A&M's Infinite Tucker pulled off one of the greatest victories of the college track season on Saturday at the SEC Championships in Fayetteville, Ark.

Tucker battled teammate Robert Grant for the lead throughout the 400-meter hurdles but the race ended in fantastic fashion with Tucker's dive across the finish line. His willingness to sacrifice his body likely resulted in some bruises, but it also gave us one of the most exciting hurdles finishes in recent memory. Props to Tucker for going full Superman. 

"Honestly, I just gave it my all," Tucker said after the race. "I felt like diving to the finish was like me using my whole body."

The junior's dive also generated a slate of thrilling images provided by FinishLynx timing cameras. The cameras captured the leap in full view, both live and in animated form. 

Tucker finished second in last year's 400-meter hurdle final at the SEC championship. His time of 49.38 from this weekend's victory is the third-best in the NCAA in 2019.

You May Like

More Track and Field

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message