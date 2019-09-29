Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica has won her fourth world championship gold medal in the 100 meters.

After revealing a new rainbow-dyed hairstyle, she clocked 10.71 in front of a sparse crowd in the Qatari capital.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce goes 10.71 seconds, fastest in the world this year, two years after childbirth, for her sixth combined Olympic or world 100m title. Greatest female sprinter in history? pic.twitter.com/p3jHyN11S1 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) September 29, 2019

Two years after having her first child, Fraser-Pryce became the oldest woman to win an Olympic or world 100m title at 32 years old.

Dina Asher-Smith of Britain took silver at 10.83 ahead of Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast at 10.90.

Defending champion Tori Bowie of the United States withdrew before the semifinals. No reason was given, but injuries have hampered her form over the last year.

Christian Coleman of the United States won the world championship gold medal in the men’s 100 meters Saturday, three weeks after avoiding a ban for missed drug tests.