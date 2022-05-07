Skip to main content

How to Watch 148th Kentucky Derby: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Twenty horses vie for a purse of $3 Million in the annual Run for the Roses

Under the legendary Twin Spires at Churchill Downs, one name will be etched into history as the first leg of the Triple Crown takes place today in Louisville, Kentucky in front of over 150,000 fans. The race will crown the top three-year-old thoroughbred in the country over the 1 ¼ mile dirt track with $1.86 million going to the connections of the winner. Taiba and Epicenter, both at 5-1 odds, are the morning line betting favorites. Epicenter enters the race as the top point earner on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, winning the Risen Star Stakes and the Louisiana Derby, while Taiba claimed the Santa Anita Derby in only his second career start.

How to Watch 148th Kentucky Derby:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream the 148th Kentucky Derby on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Also among the favorites are Messier (7-1 odds), who finished second in the Santa Anita Debry, Zandon (8-1 odds), winner of the Blue Grass Stakes, and Mo Donegal (8-1 odds), winner of the Wood Memorial and Remsen Stakes.

Whoever ends up in the winner's circle wearing the blanket of roses hopes to do so without controversy. Twice in the last three years, the horse who crossed the line first has not been declared the winner as Maximum Security was disqualified for interference in 2019 making Country House the victor and last year Medina Spirit’s victory was stripped after testing positive for a steroid resulting in the suspension of trainer Bob Baffert.

Brad Cox, the trainer of 2021 winner Mandaloun, has three entries today as Cyberknife (14-1 odds), Zozos (39-1 odds), and Tawny Port (67-1 odds) look to make Cox the first trainer to win back-to-back derby races since hall of famer D. Wayne Lukas pulled off the feat in 1995 and 1996.

How To Watch

May
7
2022

148th Kentucky Derby

TV CHANNEL: NBC (KSNT-Topeka, KS)
Time
2
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
