Group A play at the AFCON ends on Monday with Burkina Faso taking on Ethiopia.

Heading into the final matchday of Group A play in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, every team is still alive in the hunt to advance. Burkina Faso, currently in second place with three points, will take on Ethiopia, the last-place team, on Monday.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs. Ethiopia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Burkina Faso has one win and one loss so far, falling 2-1 to Cameroon in its first match and then beating Cape Verde 1-0 in its second game. Hassane Bande, who plays in Croatia for NK Istra 1961, and Gustavo Sangere, who plays in France for Quevilly-Rouen, have scored goals so far in this tournament.

While Burkina Faso missed the tournament in 2019, it finished third in the 2017 event and was also the runners-up in 2013.

Ethiopia has lost both of its matches, falling 1-0 to Cape Verde before getting crushed by Cameroon in its second match, falling 4-1. Ethiopia got some early hope in that match, with Dawa Hotessa scoring a goal in the fourth minute.

The last time Ethiopia advanced out of the group stage in the AFCON was in 1968, when the team finished in fourth place.

