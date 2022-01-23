Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs Gabon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The AFCON Round of 16 begins on Sunday with Burkina Faso taking on Gabon.

With the group stage over, the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 begins on Sunday, with Burkina Faso facing Gabon in the first match of the day.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs Gabon Today:

Match Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 5

Live stream the Burkina Faso vs Gabon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Burkina Faso finished second in Group A, with one win, one loss and one draw in the round. It drew Ethiopia 1-1 in the final match of the round, locking in its spot in the knockout phase. Cyrille Bayala, who plays in France for Ligue 2 side Ajaccio, scored Burkina Faso's goal in the match.

Gabon finished second in Group C play, with one win and two draws. The team played a competitive match against Morocco on the 18th, drawing the Group C champions 2-2. One of those goals for Gabon came via a Moroccan own goal, with the other coming from Jim Allevinah, who plays in Ligue 1 for Clermont Foot and scored two goals in the group phase.

These nations last played in a 2019 friendly, with Gabon winning 1-0. Burkina Faso's last win over Gabon came in 2013.

