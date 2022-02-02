How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs. Senegal

Burkina Faso takes on Senegal in the first of two Africa Cup of Nations semifinal games.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is drawing near its conclusion, with the semifinals beginning on Wednesday. The first semifinal match will see Burkina Faso take on Senegal.

Match Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Burkina Faso advanced to the semifinals by beating Tunisia in the quarterfinals, winning 1-0. Lorient forward Dango Ouatttara scored the only goal of the match, scoring just before the end of the first half.

Burkina Faso missed the 2019 AFCON, but made five consecutive tournaments before that, including a second and a third place finish in the event.

As for Senegal, the team defeated Equatorial Guinea 3-1 in the last round. Alanyaspor striker Famara Diedhiou put his side up 1-0 in the first half, but Equatorial Guinea was able to tie the match just after the half. But Senegal wouldn't be denied, with Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr each scoring a second half goal.

Senegal finished second in the 2019 event. That was its first time advancing to the semifinals since 2006, when it finished in fourth place.

