Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Burkina Faso takes on Tunisia in an Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals matchup.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is starting to draw to a conclusion with the start of the quarterfinals on Saturday. In the second of two games, Burkina Faso will take on Tunisia for a spot in the semifinals.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Burkina Faso vs Tunisia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Burkina Faso advanced to this round after beating Gabon in the Round of 16. Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore scored for Burkina Faso, but after leading for much of the match, an own goal allowed the game to go to overtime. Burkina Faso eventually emerged victorious on penalty kicks 7-6, with Ismahila Ouedraogo scoring the final penalty shot to put his team up for good.

Now, Burkina Faso looks to keep rolling. The team has finished in the top three overall in this tournament twice since 2013, but is still looking for its first-ever AFCON title.

Tunisia advanced to this round following a victory over Nigeria, one of the best teams in the tournament. Tunisia was able to eke out a 1-0 victory, led by a goal just after halftime from Al Arabi's Youssef Msakni, his 15th international goal for Tunisia.

The win put Tunisia through to the quarterfinal for the fourth AFCON in a row, but it has lost in this stage in two of the last three tournaments.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

tunisia soccer
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia

just now
ROLEX 24
Auto Racing

How to Watch the Rolex 24 at Daytona

8 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Adrian Kempe (9) celebrates scoring a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Flyers

50 minutes ago
Horse Racing
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

1 hour ago
USATSI_15727433
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/29/2022

1 hour ago
USATSI_17573253
College Wrestling

How to Watch Purdue at Indiana in College Wrestlin

1 hour ago
Jan 7, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Stevie Mitchell (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgetown at Butler

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy