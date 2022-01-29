The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is starting to draw to a conclusion with the start of the quarterfinals on Saturday. In the second of two games, Burkina Faso will take on Tunisia for a spot in the semifinals.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs Tunisia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Burkina Faso advanced to this round after beating Gabon in the Round of 16. Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore scored for Burkina Faso, but after leading for much of the match, an own goal allowed the game to go to overtime. Burkina Faso eventually emerged victorious on penalty kicks 7-6, with Ismahila Ouedraogo scoring the final penalty shot to put his team up for good.

Now, Burkina Faso looks to keep rolling. The team has finished in the top three overall in this tournament twice since 2013, but is still looking for its first-ever AFCON title.

Tunisia advanced to this round following a victory over Nigeria, one of the best teams in the tournament. Tunisia was able to eke out a 1-0 victory, led by a goal just after halftime from Al Arabi's Youssef Msakni, his 15th international goal for Tunisia.

The win put Tunisia through to the quarterfinal for the fourth AFCON in a row, but it has lost in this stage in two of the last three tournaments.

