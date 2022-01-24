Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs. Comoros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Round of 16 play continues in the Africa Cup of Nations, with Cameroon taking on Comoros.

Cameroon, the host country for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, will take on Comoros on Monday as part of the knockout stage of the competition.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs Comoros Today:

Match Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Cameroon vs Comoros match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cameroon won Group A during the group phase, winning two matches and drawing the other.

It's been a strong tournament for Vincent Aboubakar, who plays in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr. He's scored five goals so far, two more than anyone else in the tournament. Cameroon also has gotten a pair of goals from Karl Toko Ekambi, a forward for Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The 2017 AFCON champions, Cameroon failed to get out of the Round of 16 in the 2019 tournament.

As for Comoros, the team advanced as one of the third-place teams to make it through via ranking. The team had one win and two losses in Group C, with a surprise win over Ghana in the final match to knock Ghana out and send Comoros forward for the first time ever.

The team won that match 3–2, with El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabbouhane scoring an early goal to get Comoros on the board. After that, Ahmed Mogni — a midfielder for French team Annecy — scored a pair of goals, including the late game-winner, to get Comoros into the knockout phase.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
24
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs Comoros

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Dominos Ligue 2

How to Watch Caen vs. Ajaccio

7 minutes ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs. Comoros

52 minutes ago
Denmark Handball
2022 EHF European Handball Championship

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Denmark vs. Netherlands

2 hours ago
AFCON
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea vs Gambia

3 hours ago
oregon
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Washington at Oregon

16 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Washington vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

16 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jacob Young (42) celebrates with guard Will Richardson (0) and center N'Faly Dante (1) his basket scored against the UCLA Bruins during overtime at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oregon vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

16 hours ago
Jan 21, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots as Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) defends during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

17 hours ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/23/2022

17 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy