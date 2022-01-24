Round of 16 play continues in the Africa Cup of Nations, with Cameroon taking on Comoros.

Cameroon, the host country for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, will take on Comoros on Monday as part of the knockout stage of the competition.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs Comoros Today:

Match Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Cameroon won Group A during the group phase, winning two matches and drawing the other.

It's been a strong tournament for Vincent Aboubakar, who plays in Saudi Arabia for Al Nassr. He's scored five goals so far, two more than anyone else in the tournament. Cameroon also has gotten a pair of goals from Karl Toko Ekambi, a forward for Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The 2017 AFCON champions, Cameroon failed to get out of the Round of 16 in the 2019 tournament.

As for Comoros, the team advanced as one of the third-place teams to make it through via ranking. The team had one win and two losses in Group C, with a surprise win over Ghana in the final match to knock Ghana out and send Comoros forward for the first time ever.

The team won that match 3–2, with El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabbouhane scoring an early goal to get Comoros on the board. After that, Ahmed Mogni — a midfielder for French team Annecy — scored a pair of goals, including the late game-winner, to get Comoros into the knockout phase.

