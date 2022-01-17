How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs Cameroon

Cameroon takes on Cape Verde in the final day of Group A play in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon, the host nation for the Africa Cup of Nations, is the only team in Group A that's locked up a spot in the next round, as it has two wins in two matches. On Sunday, it faces third-place Cape Verde to close the group round.

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

Cameroon defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opener, then took down Ethiopia 4-1 in the second match. Of the team's six goals so far, four have come from Vincent Aboubakar, who plays internationally in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr. After missing the 2019 AFCON due to concerns about his return from injury, Aboubakar has come out of the gates strong in this year's tournament. Karl Toko Ekambi, who plays in France for Lyon, has the team's other two goals.

Since the year 2000, Cameroon has won the Africa Cup of Nations three times, most recently in 2017.

Cape Verde enters this match having played a pair of 1-0 matches; one, a loss to Burkina Faso and the other a win over Ethiopia. Julio Tavares, who plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Faisaly, has the team's only goal in the tournament.

If Cape Verde is able to advance to the next round, it would be the second time that the team had gone past the AFCON group stage, with the other being a quarterfinals appearance in 2013.

