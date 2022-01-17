Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs Cameroon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cameroon takes on Cape Verde in the final day of Group A play in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cameroon, the host nation for the Africa Cup of Nations, is the only team in Group A that's locked up a spot in the next round, as it has two wins in two matches. On Sunday, it faces third-place Cape Verde to close the group round.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs Cameroon Today:

Match Date: Jan. 16, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Cape Verde vs Cameroon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cameroon defeated Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opener, then took down Ethiopia 4-1 in the second match. Of the team's six goals so far, four have come from Vincent Aboubakar, who plays internationally in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr. After missing the 2019 AFCON due to concerns about his return from injury, Aboubakar has come out of the gates strong in this year's tournament. Karl Toko Ekambi, who plays in France for Lyon, has the team's other two goals.

Since the year 2000, Cameroon has won the Africa Cup of Nations three times, most recently in 2017.

Cape Verde enters this match having played a pair of 1-0 matches; one, a loss to Burkina Faso and the other a win over Ethiopia. Julio Tavares, who plays in Saudi Arabia for Al-Faisaly, has the team's only goal in the tournament.

If Cape Verde is able to advance to the next round, it would be the second time that the team had gone past the AFCON group stage, with the other being a quarterfinals appearance in 2013.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs Cameroon

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs Cameroon

1 minute ago
AFCON
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs. Ethiopia

1 minute ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) in the huddle during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Playoffs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

13 hours ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

13 hours ago
Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

13 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Minnesota Timberwolves center/forward Karl-Anthony Towns (32) battle for a rebound during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

13 hours ago
Jan 13, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) passes the ball as Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke (15) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

13 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

13 hours ago
Basketball Fans 4
High School Basketball

How to Watch LA Lumiere (Ind.) vs. AZ Compass (Ariz.)

13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy