How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Comoros vs. Gabon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Comoros makes its Africa Cup of Nations debut Monday when it takes on Gabon in Group C play.

The tiny nation of Comoros will make its first ever appearance in the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday when it takes on Gabon in Group C action.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Comoros vs. Gabon Today:

Match Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Match Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live stream the Comoros vs. Gabon match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It has been a dream run for Comoros as it has found a way to qualify for the cup for the first time ever. The team will be a huge underdog in most of its games, but getting to this stage is an accomplishment in itself.

On Monday, Comoros opens play against a Gabon team that is making its first appearance since the 2017 Cup.

Gabon played to three draws in group play in that Cup but finished third in its group and didn't qualify for the knockout stage.

Gabon will try to make it out of the group stage for the first time since the 2012 Cup. That year, the team lost 6–5 to Mali in penalty kicks in the knockout stage.

Both of these teams are long shots to win Group C against Ghana and Morocco, but one of the teams could start off in good shape with a win Monday.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Comoros vs. Gabon

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Canada
Time
1:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
