How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt vs Morocco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Egypt takes on Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

The Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals continue on Sunday with a pair of matchups, with Egypt and Morocco kicking things off in the first match.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt vs Morocco Today:

Match Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Match Time: 9:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Egypt vs Morocco match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Egypt is coming off a win over Ivory Coast in the Round of 16, a contest that went to penalty kicks after neither team could manage a goal in the entire match. Egypt won 5-4 on penalties, with Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah making the final PK for the team.

The win moves Egypt closer to its first AFCON title since 2010. That year, the team won the tournament for the third time in a row. Since, the team has missed three AFCONs entirely, and has a runner-up finish and a Round of 16 exit.

Morocco defeated Malawi 2-1 in the Round of 16. The team got goals from Sevilla strike Youssef En-Nesyri and PSG right wing-back Achraf Hakimi in the victory. It was the first international goal since 2020 for En-Nsyri, while it was Hakimi's second of the tournament.

Morocco is looking to advance past the quarterfinals for the first time since 2004, when it made a run all the way to the final, where it was defeated by Tunisia.

