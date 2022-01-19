Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt vs Sudan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Egypt takes on Sudan on Wednesday in Group D play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Group D play in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations concludes on Wednesday as Egypt, second in the group, takes on Sudan, the last-place team in the standings.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Egypt vs Sudan Today:

Match Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Egypt has one win and one loss so far, losing 1-0 to Nigeria in the opening match but then beating Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in its second contest. That game saw Mohamed Salah score the goal for Egypt, his 46th international goal. Salah is one of the top forwards in the world and plays in the Premier League for Liverpool.

As for Sudan, the team drew Guinea-Bissau 0-0 in its first match, then lost 3-1 to Nigeria in the second contest. In the loss, Walieldin Khedr, who plays in Sudan for Al-Hilal Omdurman at the club level, scored the team's lone goal on a penalty kick.

Egypt won the AFCON three times between 2006 and 2010, but then failed to qualify for the next three tournaments. It was the runner up in 2017, then finished 10th in 2019.

Sudan has competed in the tournament just twice since 1976, advancing to the quarterfinals once.

