AFCON 2021 — originally scheduled for last June/July but pushed back due to COVID — continues on Wednesday with Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast playing their first matches of the group stage.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Equatorial Guinea vs. Ivory Coast Today:

Match Date: Jan. 12, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Equatorial Guinea is one of the lowest ranked teams to advance to the final tournament, clocking in at 141st in the world. Just three teams with a worse ranking made it through to the group stage.

The team competed against Tunisia, Tanzania and Libya in qualifying group J, placing second with three wins and three losses.

A large number of players on this team play internationally in Spain, including Iban Salvador at Fuenlabrada and Pablo Ganet at Murcia. The team's captain is Emilio Nsue, who has 13 international goals.

As for Ivory Coast, the team advanced after winning qualifying group K, beating out Ethiopia, Madagascar and Niger with four wins, one draw and one loss.

Among the players on this roster are Eric Bailly from Manchester United, Jean Michael Seri from Fulham and Nicolas Pepe from Arsenal. Max Gradel leads all Ivory Coast players in international goals with 15 and currently plays in the Turkish Super Lig for Sivasspor.

Ivory Coast won the 2015 AFCON and made the quarterfinals in 2019. Equatorial Guinea last qualified in 2015, finishing fourth.

