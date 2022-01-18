Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon vs. Morocco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Morocco takes on Gabon to close Group C play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

With two wins already, Morocco has clinched a spot in the knockout stage for the Africa Cup of Nations, but it still has seeding to play for when it takes on second-place Gabon on Tuesday.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon vs. Morocco Today:

Match Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Match Time: 1:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Gabon vs. Morocco match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Morocco opened the group stage with a 1-0 win over Ghana, then followed that up by beating Comoros 2-0. The team has gotten goals so far from Sofiane Boufal of the Ligue 1 team Angers, Selim Amallah of the Belgian team Standard Liege and Zakaria Aboukhlal of the Eredivisie team AZ Alkmaar.

By locking up a spot in the next round, this marks the third AFCON in a row that Morocco has advanced out of the group stage. In 2019, it made it to the round of 16 before losing.

As for Gabon, it has the only win in this group that didn't come from Morocco, as it beat Comoros 1-0 in its first match thanks to a goal from Aaron Boupendza, who plays in Qatar for Al-Arabi.

Gabon followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Ghana, with Jim Allevinah of Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot scoring a late goal to tie the contest.

if Gabon maintains its spot, it would advance out of the group stage for the first time since 2012.

ERegional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon vs. Morocco

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
1:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

AFCON
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon vs. Morocco

1 minute ago
AFCON 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana vs. Comoros

6 minutes ago
college soccer
Coppa Italia

How to Watch Lazio vs. Udinese

2 hours ago
AFCON 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe vs. Guinea

3 hours ago
AFCON 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Malawi vs. Senegal

3 hours ago
Angelique Kerber Tennis
2022 Australian Open Tennis

How to Watch Australian Open First Round

14 hours ago
Jan 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball in front of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Lakers

15 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

15 hours ago
Jan 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5), center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy