Morocco takes on Gabon to close Group C play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

With two wins already, Morocco has clinched a spot in the knockout stage for the Africa Cup of Nations, but it still has seeding to play for when it takes on second-place Gabon on Tuesday.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon vs. Morocco Today:

Match Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Match Time: 1:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Gabon vs. Morocco match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Morocco opened the group stage with a 1-0 win over Ghana, then followed that up by beating Comoros 2-0. The team has gotten goals so far from Sofiane Boufal of the Ligue 1 team Angers, Selim Amallah of the Belgian team Standard Liege and Zakaria Aboukhlal of the Eredivisie team AZ Alkmaar.

By locking up a spot in the next round, this marks the third AFCON in a row that Morocco has advanced out of the group stage. In 2019, it made it to the round of 16 before losing.

As for Gabon, it has the only win in this group that didn't come from Morocco, as it beat Comoros 1-0 in its first match thanks to a goal from Aaron Boupendza, who plays in Qatar for Al-Arabi.

Gabon followed that up with a 1-1 draw against Ghana, with Jim Allevinah of Ligue 1 side Clermont Foot scoring a late goal to tie the contest.

if Gabon maintains its spot, it would advance out of the group stage for the first time since 2012.

