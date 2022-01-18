Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana vs. Comoros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ghana takes on Comoros on the final day of Group C play at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The third and fourth place teams in Group C of the 2021 AFCON meet on Tuesday with one last shot to advance as Ghana (one point) takes on Comoros (zero points).

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana vs. Comoros Today:

Match Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Ghana vs. Comoros match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ghana opened group play with a 1-0 loss to Morocco, before getting its first point of the stage by drawing Gabon 1-1 in the second game.

That match saw Ghana go up 1-0 in the first half off of a goal from Andre Ayew, who plays professionally in Qatar for Al Sadd. That lead also held, but Gabon tied things up late in the match.

As for Comoros, this has been a tough round. The team can't finish better than third place in the group because it's lost its first two matches, earning no points and being shut out in both games: a 1-0 loss to Gabon and a 2-0 loss to Morocco.

Comoros has never gotten this far in AFCON before, as this is the first season that the team has qualified for the event. 

As for Ghana, the country has been one of the most successful teams in the history of this event. It's won four championships — most recently in 1982, but the team has found success lately too, making to the semifinals in six of the last seven tournaments,

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Ghana vs. Comoros

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtrea
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
