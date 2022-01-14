Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon vs. Ghana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Gabon and Ghana are playing in their second Group C match in the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday afternoon.

Gabon is coming off a 1-0 win over Comoros Islands in Group C play. Ghana is coming off a 1-0 loss to Morocco.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon vs. Ghana Today:

Match Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Match Time: 1:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Gabon vs. Ghana match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gabon is atop the Group C standings, but Ghana would need to win to keep their AFCON hopes alive.

Gabon's Aaron-Salem Boupendza scored the only goal in the previous match against Comoros, and they will need to rely on him for this match against Ghana.

Boupendza scored the only goal of the previous Group C match.

Gabon is favored to win, but a total of two goals have been scored in the previous two matches for these teams so a low-scoring affair is expected.

The last time these two teams played against each other was in 2011, and Ghana was victorious.

Ghana will need to tighten up the defense for the entirety of the match. In the 1-0 loss to Morocco, it allowed a goal in the 83rd minute, which turned out to be the match-winner. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Soccer Ball
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

Africa Cup of Nations: Gabon vs. Ghana

