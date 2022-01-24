The second day of play in the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 will take place on Monday with a pair of games on tap. First up will be Guinea taking on Gambia.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Guinea vs Gambia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Guinea vs Gambia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guinea advanced to this round after it finished second in Group B behind Senegal, finishing the group stage with a win, a loss and a draw. The win came in its first match as it defeated Malawi 1-0 in a goal from Issiaga Sylla, while the team ended the stage with an upset loss to Zimbabwe, falling 2-1 with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita scoring the team's only goal.

This is the second AFCON in a row that Guinea has advanced to the Round of 16, where it lost in 2019.

Gambia comes into this match after finishing second behind Mali in Group F, with two wins and a draw. The team defeated Tunisia 1-0 in its last match, with Ablie Jallow from Belgian team Seraing scoring the lone goal. Gambia scored exactly one goal in each of its three games.

This was the first time that Gambia has ever qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations.

