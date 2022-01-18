The top three teams in Africa Cup of Nations Group B are locked into top-three finishes, but Senegal and Malawi both would still like to win on Monday, as a win would guarantee a top two finish and would put it directly into the knockout stage, while the third place team will have to hope it is ranked high enough to clinch a spot.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Malawi vs. Senegal Today:

Match Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Malawi vs. Senegal match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Malawi opened group play with a 1-0 loss to Guinea, but bounced back in its next match, beating Zimbabwe 2-1. Both goals were scored by Gabadinho Mhango, a striker who plays internationally in South Africa for the Orlando Pirates. The two goals marked his 13th and 14th career goals for the national team.

Senegal won its first game, but just barely, hitting a penalty shot in the seventh minute of stoppage time to beat Zimbabwe 1-0. Sadio Mane, a star in the Premier League for Liverpool, scored the goal, which so far has been the only goal of the tournament for Senegal, as it drew Guinea 0-0 in its next match.

Malawi is looking to advance out of the group stage for the first time, while Senegal looks to continue on for the third time in a row after finishing second overall in 2019.

Regional restrictions may apply.