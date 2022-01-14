Two teams that are coming off losses in their first group stage match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will meet on Friday as Malawi takes on Zimbabwe.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Malawi vs. Zimbabwe Today:

Match Date: Jan. 14, 2022

Match Time: 10:45 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Malawi vs. Zimbabwe match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both teams had very similar opening games, as both lost 1-0 on Monday, with Zimbabwe falling to Senegal and Malawi falling to Guinea. If either of these teams wants to make it to the knockout stage, a win today would be a huge step.

Zimbabwe earned a spot in this tournament by finishing second in qualifying group H behind Algeria and ahead of Zambia and Botswana, while Malawi placed second in its qualification group behind Burkina Faso but ahead of Uganda and South Sudan.

Key players for Zimbabwe include Knowledge Musona, who has scored 24 international goals, and Teenage Hadebe, who has four goals and 33 caps and plays internationally for the Houston Dynamo.

Key players for Malawi include Gabadinho Mhango, who has 12 goals and 58 caps, as well as John Banda and Limbikani Mzava. All three play on clubs that compete elsewhere in Africa.

Regional restrictions may apply.