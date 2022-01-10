Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco vs. Ghana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Morocco and Ghana open up Group C play Monday in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Morocco comes into the Africa Cup of Nations looking to improve on its showing from the 2019 competition.

How to Watch the Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco vs. Ghana Today:

Match Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Morocco vs. Ghana match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team won Group D in that tournament, winning each of its group games by a 1–0 score. But in the knockout round, it lost to Benin in penalty kicks after playing to a 1–1 tie.

On Monday, Morocco will look to start its run to try and win the Cup for the first time since 1976.

First up is a Ghana team that also won its Group in the 2019 Cup and subsequently lost in the first round of the playoff.

Ghana won Group F despite going just 1-0-2. It scored more goals than Cameroon to win the tiebreak even though both teams had the same record. 

Its run ended in the first round as Ghana, like Morocco, lost in penalty kicks. It finished in a 1–1 tie and lost to Tunisia 5–4 in penalty kicks.

Both teams are looking to make a run this year and it starts with this opening game. Whichever team wins will have the upper hand in Group C.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco vs. Ghana

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
10:50
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
