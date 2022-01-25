Morocco takes on Malawi in Round of 16 play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Round of 16 play in the Africa Cup of Nations continues on Tuesday with Morocco facing Malawi.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Morocco vs Malawi Today:

Match Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Morocco advanced to this round after winning Group C in the last stage, with two wins and one draw in the round. The team defeated Ghana 1–0, then Comoros 2–0 before drawing Gabon 2–2 in its final match. Sofiane Boufal, a midfielder for Ligue 1 team Angers, scored two goals in the round, while Achraf Hakimi of PSG scored in the team's game against Gabon.

Morocco has found success in the past, but has just one quarterfinal appearance since its 2004 silver medal.

Malawi advanced after finishing third in Group B, with one win, one loss and one draw. That win was a 2–1 over Zimbabwe, with Gabadinho Mhango, who plays professionally in South Africa for Orlando Pirates, scoring both goals in the win.

This is just the third appearance all-time for Malawi in this tournament, with group stage exits in 1984 and 2010. It's already had its best showing ever and will look to build on that on Tuesday.

