Nigeria takes on Tunisia in the AFCON Round of 16 on Sunday.

The knockout stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations begins on Sunday with a pair of games, as Burkina Faso takes on Gabon before Nigeria faces off against Tunisia in the second Round of 16 match of the day.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria vs Tunisia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 23, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Nigeria enters this match on a hot streak, as it won all three of its games in Group D play. That makes Nigeria the only team to make it through the group stage unscathed.

Six different Nigeria players scored goals in the group stage, with UD Almeria forward Umar Sadiq and Watford centre-back William Troost-Ekong scoring in the team's most recent match against Guinea-Bissau.

Tunisia finished third in Group F, with one win and two losses. The team scored four goals in the group stage, all in the team's win over Mauritania.

Two of those goals came from Wahbi Khazri, a midfielder who plays in Ligue 1 for Saint-Etienne.

Nigeria finished third in the 2019 AFCON after missing the tournament in the two previous playings. The team was the 2013 champions, its third AFCON title. As for Tunisia, the 2004 champions have advanced out of the group stage for the fourth tournament in a row.

