The Round of 16 at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations continues on Tuesday, with Senegal taking on Cape Verde in the first match of the day.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs Cape Verde Today:

Match Date: Jan. 25, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Senegal vs Cape Verde match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Senegal advanced to this stage after winning Group B, finishing with one win and two draws during the round. It opened played play with a 1-0 win over Zimbabwe that saw the team just barely sneak out the victory on a Sadio Mane penalty kick in stoppage time, The Liverpool winger's goal was the only reason Senegal was able to advance, as three draws would have put it fourth in the group.

In 2019, Senegal finished second in the AFCON.

Cape Verde finished third in Group A, with one win, one loss and one draw. The win came in the team's first match, beating Ethiopia 1-0 thanks to a goal from Julio Tavares, who plays professionally in Saudi Arabia for Al-Faisaly. The team's other goal came against Cameroon in a 1-1 draw, with Garry Rodrigues of Green team Olympiacos scoring.

Cape Verde's best AFCON result was in 2013, when it appeared in the quarterfinals.

