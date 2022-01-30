Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The AFCON quarterfinals conclude on Sunday as Senegal takes on Equatorial Guinea.

The final Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal game will take place on Sunday as Senegal faces Equatorial Guinea, with the winner advancing to take on Burkina Faso in the semifinals.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea Today:

Match Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream the Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Senegal defeated Cape Verde 2-0 in the last round, getting goals from Liverpool winger Sadio Mane and Marseille forward Bamba Dieng. For Mane, the goal was his second of the tournament.

In group play, Senegal won Group B with a win and two draws, beating Zimbabwe.

The runners-up in 2019, Senegal has never won the Africa Cup of Nations.

Equatorial Guinea faced a much tougher test in the last round than Senegal did, needing penalty kicks to get past Mali. The two teams finished the match with a 0-0 draw, sending things to the PKs. Equatorial Guinea and Mali were tied after five kicks, but the former team eventually earned the win after Mali's Falaye Sacko missed and Equatorial Guinea's Santiago Eneme, a midfielder for Nantes B, knocked his shot in.

While Equatorial Guinea has only made it to the Africa Cup of Nations twice before, it showed well in both appearances, losing in the quarterfinals in 2012 and finishing fourth in 2015.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal vs Equatorial Guinea

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Equatorial Guinea
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

