Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal vs. Zimbabwe

Senegal takes on Zimbabwe on Monday in the first match of Group B in the Africa Cup of Champions

Senegal heads into the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations looking to build off its second place finish in the 2019 version. Senegal finished runner-up in Group C in that tournament to Algeria after it lost to them 1-0.

How to Watch the Africa Cup of Champions Senegal vs. Zimbabwe Today:

Match Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream the Senegal vs. Zimbabwe match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Senegal didn't let them slow it down as it beat Uganda, Benin and Tunisia in the tournament to make it to the championship for a rematch with Algeria. It couldn't avenge the earlier loss and lost against 1-0 that let the Algerians win the Cup.

While Senegal failed to win their first ever Cup, they come into this one looking to finally break through.

Monday that starts with a group match against a Zimbabwe team that went 0-2-1 in the 2019 tournament.

Zimbabwe scored just one goal in the three group matches, but only gave up six. The offense struggled but the defense played well.

This year Zimbabwe will look to be the Cinderella in the tournament and make a surprise run.

It will have to play well in its first match if it wants to take down a very good Senegal team.

Regional restrictions may apply.