Sudan take on Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday in the first of its Group D matches in the Africa Cup of Nations

Sudan is back in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2012. That year it made the quarterfinals and finished eight in the tournament. It was the first time it had won a match in the Cup in 42 years.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Sudan vs. Guinea-Bissau Today:

Match Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Tuesday it hopes it can get a win and avoid that long of drought again. Sudan was successful in the Cup when it first started as it won twice and finished second once in the first seven events. It has been a struggle ever since.

Tuesday it gets its first shot at a win against a Guinea-Bissau squad that failed to win in the last Cup and didn't score a goal.

Guinea-Bissau went 0-2-1 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and finished last in Group F behind Ghana, Cameroon and Benin.

It was only the second time if had been in the Cup and it has never won a match.

Something will have to give on Tuesday as one of these teams will likely come away with a win. A tie is possible, but at least one team will come away with points.

