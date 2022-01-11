Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Sudan vs. Guinea-Bissau: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sudan take on Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday in the first of its Group D matches in the Africa Cup of Nations

Sudan is back in the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2012. That year it made the quarterfinals and finished eight in the tournament. It was the first time it had won a match in the Cup in 42 years.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Sudan vs. Guinea-Bissau Today:

Match Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Sudan vs. Guinea-Bissau match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tuesday it hopes it can get a win and avoid that long of drought again. Sudan was successful in the Cup when it first started as it won twice and finished second once in the first seven events. It has been a struggle ever since.

Tuesday it gets its first shot at a win against a Guinea-Bissau squad that failed to win in the last Cup and didn't score a goal.

Guinea-Bissau went 0-2-1 in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and finished last in Group F behind Ghana, Cameroon and Benin.

It was only the second time if had been in the Cup and it has never won a match. 

Something will have to give on Tuesday as one of these teams will likely come away with a win. A tie is possible, but at least one team will come away with points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
11
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Sudan vs. Guinea-Bissau

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sudan Egypt
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Sudan vs. Guinea-Bissau

1 minute ago
egypt soccer
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Nigeria vs. Egypt

3 hours ago
algeria
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria vs. Sierra Leone

6 hours ago
Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Kings

15 hours ago
Dec 29, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates with left wing Artemi Panarin (10) and right wing Kaapo Kakko (24) after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

15 hours ago
Dec 18, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) skates with the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

15 hours ago
Dec 27, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) is defended by LA Clippers guard Keon Johnson (45) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Portland Trail Blazers

15 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Kings

15 hours ago
Jan 9, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) fouls Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/10/2022

15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy