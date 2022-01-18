Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe vs. Guinea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guinea takes on winless Zimbabwe on Tuesday as AFCON group play draws to a close.

Group B play in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will end on Tuesday with a pair of matches, including Zimbabwe, the only team that has been eliminated from contention in the tournament, taking on Guinea, the current first-place team.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Zimbabwe vs. Guinea Today:

Match Date: Jan. 18, 2022

Match Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS 4

Live stream the Zimbabwe vs. Guinea match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Zimbabwe has scored one goal so far, with Ishmael Wadi scoring a goal in the team's 2-1 loss to Malawi, a goal that briefly gave the team a 1-0 lead. The nation's other match was against Senegal, which ended in a 1-0 loss after Senegal scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time.

The elimination for Zimbabwe means that for the third AFCON in a row, the team will not advance out of the group stage.

As for Guinea, the team opened group play with a 1-0 win over Malawi, with Issiaga Sylla — who plays in Ligue 2 for Toulouse — scoring the only goal of the match. The team then played a scoreless draw against Senegal in its second match.

Guinea advanced to the round of 16 in 2019 and hasn't fallen out in the group stage since 2012, though it did miss the 2013 and 2017 tournaments entirely.

Regional restrictions may apply.

