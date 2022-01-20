Ivory Coast and Algeria meet up in a showdown in the final round of the African Cup of Nations.

The final round of Group E play features Algeria and Ivory Coast in what looks to be a very important match for both groups.

How to Watch Ivory Coast vs Algeria Today:

Game Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra En Español

Algeria has struggled in the first two matches of AFCON and surprisingly has not come away with a win yet. This could be a big opportunity for it to do that.

Ivory Coast is in a better position and will look to prevent Algeria from making it to the next round.

There were many opportunities in the previous match with Sierra Leone to win, but Ivory Coast came out with a draw.

Algeria has its back against the wall and would have been in a better position to compete for more rounds had they not suffered a defeat to Equatorial Guinea.

A draw with Sierra Leone allowed Ivory Coast to advance and put them in the round of 16.

Tune in to see if Algeria can beat the odds and get into the next round.

