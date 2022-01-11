Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria vs. Sierra Leone: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Algeria begins its defense of its Africa Cup of Nations championship on Tuesday when it plays Sierra Leone.

Algeria comes into the Africa Cup of Nations after winning the 2019 tournament. It won Group C over Senegal and then made a run through the tournament to win its second ever Cup.

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Algeria vs. Sierra Leone Today:

Match Date: Jan. 11, 2022

Match Time: 7:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Algeria vs. Sierra Leone match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Algeria almost didn't even get to the semifinals in 2019. It had to beat Ivory Coast 4-3 in penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. It would then beat Nigeria in the semifinals and Senegal 1-0 in the championship match.

Tuesday it begins its defense of that title when it battles Sierra Leone in its first group match.

Sierra Leone is in the Africa Cup of Nations for just the third time ever. The last time it made it was in 1996. It also made it in 1994, but it didn't make it out of the group stage in either appearance.

Sierra Leone will have its hands full against Algeria on Tuesday. It would be a huge upset if it can pull off the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

