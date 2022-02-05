The third-place game in the Africa Cup of Nations takes place on Saturday, pitting Cameroon against Burkina Faso.

After the heartbreak defeats suffered by Cameroon and Burkina Faso this week, the two African countries must rebound and put their game faces on if they want to finish with the third-place spot in this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

How to Watch Burkina Faso vs. Cameroon Today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live stream Burkina Faso vs. Cameroon on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cameroon felt particular pain on Thursday, taking Egypt to penalties after a scoreless 120 minutes of soccer, only to taste quick defeat in penalties.

Cameroon did a great job defensively all game long, using Nouhou of the Seattle Sounders to completely neutralize superstar forward Mo Salah, but it wasn't enough, as the team didn't generate enough attacking chances to secure the victory and a spot in the final.

Burkina Faso, meanwhile, can't be as upset, as they were pretty roundly dominated by Sadio Mane and Senegal in the semifinal, losing 3-1 and getting their lone goal in the 82nd minute from Blati Toure.

Cameroon and Burkina Faso already faced off in the opening match of the group stage, with Cameroon coming out the victors, 2-1, behind two goals from Vincent Aboubakar.

Even despite not reaching the final, Cameroon and Burkina Faso have a lot to play for today, as finishing third in an international tournament such as the Africa Cup of Nations is a major honor.

Tune to beIN SPORTS Xtra at 1:50 p.m ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.