How to Watch Cameroon vs Burkina Faso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations begins Sunday with Cameroon taking on Burkina Faso.

Originally scheduled for this past Summer but delayed due to COVID, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finally gets underway on Sunday as Cameroon takes on Burkina Faso in group play.

How to Watch Cameroon vs Burkina Faso Today

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Xtra

You can stream Cameroon vs Burkina Faso on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two teams will play in Group A, where they're joined by Ethiopia and Cape Verde.

Cameroon won this event in 2017 and is hosting the 2021 edition. It automatically qualified as the host country, but that wouldn't have mattered as the team won its AFCON qualification group, earning 11 points in a group that featured Cape Verde, Rwanda and Mozambique.

As for Burkina Faso, it also advanced to the event after winning its qualification group, earning 12 points in Group B, which also featured Malawi, Uganda and South Sudan.

Burkina Faso's best showing in this event was in 2013, when it was the runner up. It finished third in 2017, but failed to qualify for the 2019 event.

Notable players in this matchup include Cameroon's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who plays for Bayern Munich, while Burkina Faso is currently dealing with COVID issues that have sidelined five players.

How To Watch

Cameroon vs Burkina Faso

TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports Xtra
Time
/
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
