How to Watch Cameroon vs. Egyp

One half of the 2021 African Cup of Nations semifinal takes place on Thursday afternoon when Cameroon and Egypt face off in this monumental matchup.

How to Watch Cameroon vs. Egypt Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream Cameroon vs. Egypt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Egypt has gone without defeat since its first game in the tournament when it was shocked 1-0 by Nigeria in its first game of the group stage. Since then, Egypt has only known victory, although it needed penalties to get by Ivory Coast in the Round of 16.

Most recently, Egypt defeated Morroco in the quarterfinal 2-1 in what was an entertaining affair, needing an extra-time 100th-minute goal by Trezeguet. The other goal scorer on the evening was Mohamed Salah himself, who bagged a score in the 53rd minute.

Now, Egypt faces off with a strong Cameroon side that has not known defeat in this tournament, drawing with Cape Verde 1-1 in the final outing of the group stage and winning every other match otherwise.

Cameroon's quarterfinal matchup against Gambia was a 2-0 victory for it, with Karl Toko Ekambi, who plays professionally in France with Lyon, netting a brace with goals in the 50th and 57th minutes.

If you're looking for a high-paced, high-stakes matchup in the soccer world to watch today, make sure to tune into Cameroon vs. Egypt in the African Cup of Nationals semifinal today.

Tune to beIN Sports at 1:50 p.m. ET to catch all of the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.