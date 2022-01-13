Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs. Ethiopia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cameroon, the host of the Africa Cup of Nations, is set to play its second group stage game on Thursday against Ethiopia.

Cameroon will have added pressure when it plays Ethiopia on Thursday since it is the host country for the Africa Cup of Nations. 

How to Watch the Africa Cup of Champions Cameroon vs. Ethiopia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:50 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS (Canada)

Live stream the Cameroon vs. Ethiopia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cameroon beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in its opener on Sunday evening. Falling behind early, Cameroon came back to win thanks to two goals by Vincent Aboubakar. 

Ethiopia was beaten 1-0 by Cape Verde. Yared Baye got a red card just 12 minutes into the match, leaving his teammates in a nearly impossible situation and leading to the eventual loss.

Ethiopia will now be looking to pick up their first win in the tournament on Thursday as they look to make it to the knockout stages for the first time since 1968.

There have been just two meetings between Cameroon and Ethiopia. The first meeting came in the group stages of the Africa Cup of Nations back in 1970. The last clash between these two clubs happened in 2016 in the African qualifiers, where Cameroon and Ethiopia had a 0-0 draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

