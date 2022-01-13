How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Cape Verde opened its campaign with all three points, while Burkina Faso is looking to bounce back from a defeat in a Group A matchup.
How to Watch the Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso Today:
Match Date: Jan. 13, 2022
Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS
Live stream the Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Burkina Faso was narrowly beaten 2-1 by host nation Cameroon in its Group A opener on Sunday. The team scored after 24 minutes on a Gustavo Sangare goal, but Vincent Aboubakar scored two goals in the span of eight minutes in a 2-1 loss. It marked the team's first loss in nine outings.
Cape Verde narrowly beat Ethiopia in a 1-0 victory on Sunday to get off to a great start. Julio Tavares was the star of the show, scoring right before halftime. The team has now won four of its last five games across all competitions since a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria last September.
The two teams last met in the African World Cup qualifiers back in 2017. Burkina Faso got a 4-0 win.
Cape Verde knows that avoiding defeat would put them in great position to make it through to the last 16.
Regional restrictions may apply.