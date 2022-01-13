Skip to main content

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cape Verde and Burkina Faso find themselves in two different positions for Thursday's matchup in Group A. Who will come out on top?

Cape Verde opened its campaign with all three points, while Burkina Faso is looking to bounce back from a defeat in a Group A matchup. 

How to Watch the Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso Today:

Match Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Burkina Faso was narrowly beaten 2-1 by host nation Cameroon in its Group A opener on Sunday. The team scored after 24 minutes on a Gustavo Sangare goal, but Vincent Aboubakar scored two goals in the span of eight minutes in a 2-1 loss. It marked the team's first loss in nine outings.

Cape Verde narrowly beat Ethiopia in a 1-0 victory on Sunday to get off to a great start. Julio Tavares was the star of the show, scoring right before halftime. The team has now won four of its last five games across all competitions since a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria last September.

The two teams last met in the African World Cup qualifiers back in 2017. Burkina Faso got a 4-0 win.

Cape Verde knows that avoiding defeat would put them in great position to make it through to the last 16.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

January
13
2022

Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
1:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Penguins
MLB

How to Watch AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Without Cable

1 minute ago
Soccer Fans 2
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso

1 minute ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon vs. Ethiopia

3 hours ago
USATSI_17023602
Figure Skating

How to Watch Figure Skating European Championships - Women's Short Program

5 hours ago
Golf Course
Asian Tour Golf

How to Watch Singapore International Championship, First Round

13 hours ago
boise state
NBA

How to Watch Boise State at Nevada

15 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. Nevada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

15 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs guard Junior Ballard (4) dribbles the ball against Boise State Broncos forward Abu Kigab (24) during the first half at ExtraMile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Nevada vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

15 hours ago
USATSI_17294547
NBA

How to Watch Nets at Bulls

15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy