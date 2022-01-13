How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso

Cape Verde and Burkina Faso find themselves in two different positions for Thursday's matchup in Group A. Who will come out on top?

Cape Verde opened its campaign with all three points, while Burkina Faso is looking to bounce back from a defeat in a Group A matchup.

How to Watch the Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs. Burkina Faso Today:

Match Date: Jan. 13, 2022

Match Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Burkina Faso was narrowly beaten 2-1 by host nation Cameroon in its Group A opener on Sunday. The team scored after 24 minutes on a Gustavo Sangare goal, but Vincent Aboubakar scored two goals in the span of eight minutes in a 2-1 loss. It marked the team's first loss in nine outings.

Cape Verde narrowly beat Ethiopia in a 1-0 victory on Sunday to get off to a great start. Julio Tavares was the star of the show, scoring right before halftime. The team has now won four of its last five games across all competitions since a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria last September.

The two teams last met in the African World Cup qualifiers back in 2017. Burkina Faso got a 4-0 win.

Cape Verde knows that avoiding defeat would put them in great position to make it through to the last 16.

