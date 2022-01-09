Ethiopia takes on Cape Verde on the first day of group play in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, originally scheduled for last June and July but postponed by COVID to 2022, begins on Sunday with Group A play. After Cameroon and Burkina Faso get the day going, Ethiopia will take on Cape Verde in the second match of the day.

How to Watch Ethiopia vs Cape Verde Today

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports Xtra

Ethiopia qualified for this tournament by finishing second in qualification Group K, beating out Madagascar and Niger but falling behind the Ivory Coast.

The Ethiopian team is coming into this game off of a 3-2 friendly win over Sudan on Dec. 30, which ended a four-match winless streak for the team that dated back to a September win over Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifying.

Ethiopia last played in AFCON in 2013. That was the team's first appearance since 1982.

As for Cape Verde, the county advanced after finishing second to Cameroon in the qualification stage. It advanced over Rwanda and Mozambique.

Cape Verde played well in 2021, winning five of the nine matches it played. The team will be looking to advance out of the AFCON group stage for the first time since a 2013 quarterfinals appearance.

