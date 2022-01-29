Skip to main content

How to Watch Gambia vs Cameroon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two great clubs in Gambia and Cameroon will meet in the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations today.

Cameroon comes into this match as the favorite to win, but Gambia has been very solid during this year's African Cup of Nations.

How to watch Gambia vs Cameroon today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch the Gambia vs Cameroon match online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gambia was not ranked very high, or thought to be in this position at this point of the tournament but now they are contending for a spot to advance into the semi-finals.

This is also Gambia's first time at the African Cup of Nations, and it seems to be making the most of it.

However, Cameroon looks to be the opponent nobody wants to face, as it did not lose a single match in group stages. This tournament has looked like it is Cameroon's to lose, and that still may be true.

Cameroon has also not lost in the last eight consecutive matches, and they will look to make that nine straight today.

Tune in to see if Gambia can pull the biggest upset of the African Cup of Nations, or if Cameroon will roll to a victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

