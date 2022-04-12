Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds Stream: TV channel, Watch online

Skip to main content

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Cincinnati Reds: Live Stream, TV Channel

The Guardians will wrap up their opening six-game road trip in Cincinnati with a quick two-game set with the Reds.

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds Today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS (WKRC-Cincinnati, OH)

Live stream Cleveland Guardians at Cincinnati Reds on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Cleveland comes to Cincinnati on a two-game winning streak and with one of the hottest hitters in baseball.

Rookie Steven Kwan has been sensational for the Guardians, hitting .692 through the first four games, and got another big hit on Monday when he had a bases-clearing triple in the eighth inning.

The hit helped Cleveland to a 10-7 win a day after it won 17-3. Cleveland scored just one total run in the first two games, both losses, but have erupted in the last two games and will look to continue that on Tuesday.

Cincinnati will be looking to slow Cleveland down as it goes for its second straight win. On Sunday, Cincinnati took the finale from the Braves 5-3 and came home with a split with the reigning World Series champs.

Cincinnati is in the middle of a brutal opening schedule as it plays 11 of its first 13 games on the road and will head out west to take on the Dodgers and Padres after this two-game set.

