How to Watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Nigeria is coming into this match vs Guinea-Bissau as the favorite coming off a 3-1 victory over Sudan.

Nigeria rolled to a 3-1 win over Sudan last Saturday, but Guinea-Bissau fell to Egypt 1-0 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

How to Watch Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live stream the Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Four different players from Nigeria have scored a goal during AFCON. Nigeria comes into this match ranked No. 36 in the world, compared to Guinea-Bissau, which is ranked No. 106 in the world.

Guinea-Bissau is still looking for its first goal in two matches in Group D play. They have not scored a goal since September in a World Cup qualifier. 

They have attempted 16 shots so far.

Nigeria comes into the Africa Cup of Nations as the favorite to win it and has played very well in the two matches.

Nigeria will be heavily favored coming into this match. Guinea-Bissau hasn't won a match at the African Cup of Nations.

Catch all of the African Cup of Nations action on beIN Sports at 2 p.m. ET this afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

